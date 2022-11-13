HODGE, Victor Anthony "Vic"



Age 75, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Vandalia, OH, passed away 10/30/2022, from a brief battle with cancer. Vic is preceded in death by his parents Lester D. and Bridgette T. Hodge (DeGeorge). Victor was born in Louisville, KY. His family moved to Fern Creek, KY, in 1959. He received scholarships to St. Xavier HS ('65) and Bellarmine University where he obtained a BA in Forensic Chemistry ('69). He was drafted into the Army in 1969 and completed his service in 1971. He went onto the University of Dayton School of Law (Cum Laude '81). He practiced law for 38 years before retiring. He is survived by Barbara Hodge (wife), his son Eric Hodge and his children Lindsey and Ethan, his daughter Jill Mace (Hodge), her husband Barry Mace, and their children, Jessica, Kristin, and Zachary. Vic is also survived by 9 siblings: Leslie Hughes (Tom), Deborah Pratt (Mike), Bridget Reeves (Christopher), Robert Hodge, Patricia Dreher (Dan), Mary Altman (Ron), Lisa Blevins (Tom), Cheryl Shouse, and Karen Hodge.

