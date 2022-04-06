HOELLE, David Allen



72 of Collinsville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at the



Kettering Health Miamisburg (PAM). Born April 29, 1949. The son of the late Peter V. Hoelle and Ruth E. (Sterwerf) Hoelle. He worked many years in



Oxford, OH. He was a dairy farmer and later a John Deere Salesman and retired from



Oxford Township as a Road



Supervisor. David is survived by his wife JoAnn (Teater) Hoelle of Collinsville; two siblings Robert V. Hoelle and Ann M. (Hoelle) Lambert; two children, David M. Hoelle and Sara M. Hoelle; six grandchildren, Kayla M. Hoelle-Whitt (Damian),



David J. Hoelle, Dustin A. Hoelle, Racheal J. Hoelle-Barker, Shianna M. Hoelle, Elizabeth K. Hoelle-Boggs (Alexa); two great-grandchildren Damian J. Whitt and Peyton L. Hoelle and many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. In lieu of



flowers, memorials can be made to Collinsville Church P.O. Box 59 Collinsville, OH 45004. Celebration of life will be held at a later time since he donated his body to Medcure for



medical science research.

