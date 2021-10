HOERNER, Donald J.



Donald J. Hoerner went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021. He is survived by his father David Hoerner Sr., two brothers, David Jr. and James, step-sister Tammy Carter, and by an aunt, two uncles, and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial service will be held at Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45440, on Saturday, November 6th at 1:00 pm.