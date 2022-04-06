dayton-daily-news logo
HOERNER, Mildred

HOERNER, Mildred K.

Age 85, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was born on October 25, 1936, in Loveland, Colorado, to John and Monica Gibrowski. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister,

Doris Gibrowski; husband, Bruce E. Hoerner; son, Jerry Hoerner; and mother-in-law, Lois Hoerner. Mildred is survived by her son, Kevin (Dianna) Hoerner; grandchildren, Stephanie Hoerner (Noah Ginex), Lesley (Jason) Riley, Brian Hoerner, Nick Freeman; great-grandchildren, Tillie and Graham Riley, and Maggie Ginex; as well as many family members in

Colorado. She was an avid pilot, her dream come true. Millie loved to travel. Never knew where she was going to go. She had many friends at Moraine Airpark and in Gilbert, South Carolina. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton and Preserve at Beavercreek. Millie was known as "The Dancing Queen." Visitation will be held on

Friday, April 8, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral

service will begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Germantown Cemetery. Per Millie, please dress casually. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online

condolence.

