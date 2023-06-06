Hofacker, Lester

Hofacker Jr., Lester George



Lester George Hofacker Jr. 84 of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at his residence.



Les was born September 8, 1938 in Pittsburg, OH to the late Lester George and Zweida Irene (Brenner) Hofacker Sr. On July 16, 1965 in Bainbridge, MD he married the love of his life Jaclyn Anne Kwiatkowski.



Les retired from the United States Navy  Seabee's "Can Do" after 20 years of honorable service. He later served in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Les enjoyed going to Lake Erie, fishing, boating and camping. He also enjoyed being a camper host for 10 plus years at East Harbor State Park. Les will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to get to know him.



He is survived by his children, Polly (Michael) Dickerson and Richard (Jennifer) Hofacker; grandchildren, Glen (Tiffany) Dickerson, Connor (Kierstin Kantner) Dickerson, Bailey (Jristian) Humphrey, Lydia Hofacker, Madison Hofacker and Veda Hofacker; great grandchildren, Alice Zweida Hofacker, Paisley Anne Dickerson, Ella Elaine Humphrey, Shawn Lee Humphrey, Clinton Caleb Edward Humphrey, Taylor Anya Marie Kantner, Noah Alan Michael Kantner, Raelyn Addison Mae Kantner, Georgia Anne-Marie Dickerson, Ember Alayna Moon Dickerson, Brynlee Ann Makenna Dickerson; brother, Eldon Hofacker; many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Jaclyn Anne Hofacker; his parents; sister, Karen Griffith.



A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311.



Online Condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com

