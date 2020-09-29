X

HOFACKER, Nan

HOFACKER, Nan Volette Age 84, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph. Volette is survived by her son, Mark (Kelly) and grandson, Christopher. She worked 22 years at NCR and was a Sunday school teacher for 15 years. Visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

