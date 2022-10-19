HOFF, Dorothy

HOFF (Wones),



Dorothy Marcella



Age 97, of Dayton, died October 15, 2022, at Sanctuary at Wilmington Place of natural causes. Dorothy was born May 21, 1925, in a little farmhouse near Jackson Center, Ohio. She worked seasonally at Montgomery County Board of Elections for a number of years. She was a member of Dayton Baptist Temple (now Cornerstone Baptist Church) since 1954. She enjoyed her family and her family cherished her. She was loved and will be missed greatly. She spent many hours documenting family history. Her work will be a source of enjoyment for generations to come. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald E. (Deb) and Gary L.(Mari) Hoff; grandchildren: Rachael (Greg), Jamie (Amy), Jennifer (Jason), Bryan, Jason (Nicole); great-grandchildren: Leslie (Anthony), Nicholas (Emily), Maya, Livia, Brielle and Edmond; great-great-grandchildren: Amelia, Natalie and Maddie. She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Gladys (Fry) Wones; her beloved husband of 54 years, Floyd Elmer Hoff; her brother, Harold Edwin Wones; her granddaughter Lisa; and her great-great-grandson, Benjamin. A service honoring Dorothy's life will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12pm at Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home (1632 Wayne Ave). Family will greet friends and loved ones for one hour prior (11m - 12pm). Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. A special thanks to Jenny of Hospice of Dayton and to the staff at Sanctuary at Wilmington for their care of Dorothy. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice. Care & Arrangements entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.

