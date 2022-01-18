HOFFMAN, DEANNA

HOFFMAN (Day), Deanna Ruth "Dee"



Age 79 of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on January 16th, 2022. She was born January 29th, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Dee began her career with Home Interiors, drove a bus for handicap children for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and then began a successful and passionate career selling Real Estate. She worked for Seville Real Estate, Heritage and then Coldwell Banker Heritage before retiring after 35 years in the business where she truly enjoyed helping all her clients through the home buying process. Her dedication and mentoring gave her the opportunity to be the office manager allowing her to guide others to be caring and successful as a Realtor. Dee enjoyed years of golf with her husband Bill at Cassel Hills Golf Club and Stoneybrook Country Club in Sarasota, Florida. Her passion for golf and willingness to teach others led her to being the girls Golf Coach at



Vandalia Butler High School for several years where she was able to coach her 2 granddaughters. She attended Christian Life Center and enjoyed spending time and most winters in



Siesta Key, Florida, with her family over the years. Her ability to connect with others, willingness to help anyone in need, and always motivating those around her is something we will cherish in our hearts forever. Through her battle with cancer, she remained a warrior always overcoming any obstacle that came her way. Her never give up attitude was inspiring and empowering to know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She loved all the encouragement, visitors to her house, and assistance she received from her support team of medical caretakers, family, and friends.



Survived by her loving husband of 55 years William H. "Bill" Hoffman, two daughters Lisa (David) Nishwitz of Vandalia, Kelly (Brian) Lewis of Dayton, son Michael (Michelle) Hoffman of Roswell, GA, five grandchildren Hunter and Hope Nishwitz, Jordyn Lewis, Luke and Ava Grace Hoffman, and numerous friends, relatives, and acquaintances. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. She embraced life and so many loved her spirit, caring and compassionate soul. She was truly an angel that will be missed by so many and asked that we look out for the rainbows and butterflies as this would be a sign she is watching over her loved ones.



A Celebration of Life will be held promptly at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 19th, with the visitation to be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Christian Life Center 3489 Little York Rd. Dayton OH 45414. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The James Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center or Houston Ground Angels in memory of Dee. Arrangements



entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com