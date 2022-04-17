dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOFFMAN, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOFFMAN, Dorothy V.

Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Dorothy was born March 6, 1929, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Sylvester and Verna

(Sowards) Allen. In addition to her parents, she was also

preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John L.

Hoffman, in 2013; and by her daughter, Renva Kelzenberg. Dorothy retired from the Inland Div. of General Motors in 1983 with 36 years of service. She is survived by one daughter, Millie Lutz; one grandson, Jonathan Lutz; five great-grandchildren, Aleigha, Ethan, Emma, Cole and Mallory; and by two

sisters, Sandy Morris and S. Allen. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, (4/19) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bud McKinney

officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dorothy to The Hospice of Dayton. To send a

special message to the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
McCOY, Patrick
3
HELLER, Ann
4
BYRUM, Karen
5
CARTER, Lee
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top