Hoffman, Theresa

HOFFMAN (nee Baird), Theresa L.



Beloved wife of Richard Hoffman for 45 years. Loving mother of William (Meghan) and the late Heather Hoffman. Cherished grandmother of Ward, Liam, and Bridget



Hoffman. Daughter of Jean Brock. Sister of Vicki (Jim) Birce, the late Maria (Jerry) Meyer and Gina (Terry) Kiep. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at age 67. Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial of ashes will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



Dayspring Church of God Missions.

