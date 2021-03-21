HOGAN, Mary E.



Age 93 passed away on March 14, 2021. She is survived by her sons James E. Jones, III (Betty) and Keith Hogan (Wanda); grandchildren Jamesha Barnes, DuJuan Bickerstaff, Lorenzo Hogan, Micah Hogan, Nathan Hogan, Ashton Ellis, Teah



Howell, Stevie Hayden; brother Richard Howard. She is also



survived by 4 great-grandchildren; God-son Charles Nelson, III; God-daughter Latika White; special friends Herb and Betty Burton and a host of other



relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Tina Hogan. A WALK-THROUGH visitation will be Monday, 4-6 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. A private service will be held at Phillips Temple CME Church with burial following at Dayton National Cemetery. Livestream will be available to view at www.donaldjordanmc.com on Tuesday at 12 pm. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

