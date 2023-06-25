Hogberg, Charles Lloyd "Chuck"



HOGBERG, Charles Lloyd "Chuck", age 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Soin Medical Center. Chuck worked at Sherwin-Williams for 20 years and was a dock worker at ABF-Trucking Company, retiring after 20 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Mary; and son, Michael J. Hogberg. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca J. "Becky"; daughter, Amanda L. Hogberg & Matthew Reyes; son, John C. Hogberg & Brittney Conte; sister, Jane Andrea Roe; brother, John E. & Ann Hogberg; sister-in-law, Suz & Joe Hauser; nieces & nephews and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 3:30 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA in Chuck's memory.



Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com