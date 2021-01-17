HOHN, Janet M.



"Granny"



85, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 10:21 p.m. in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. After falling ill in 2005, her loving husband took exceptional care of her. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1954, and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Janet was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She found the most joy being surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, David L. Hohn; daughters, Claudia (Rick) Hay, Mary (Jim) Shull and Melissa Hohn; grandchildren, Jake (Andrea) Harlow, Sarah (Josh) Sarven, Stephanie (Chad) Sisler, John Cole, Jenna Shull and James (Cassie) Shull; 8 great grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters; sisters, Shirley (Dale) Potts, Marilyn (Estel) Allen, Barbara (David) Flora and Donna (Ron) Powell; numerous nieces and nephews; and



special friend, Dawn Van Arsdale. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert (Loretta) and Larry Zink; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Hohn and Janice Schrader; and brother-in-law, Hobby (Martha) Hohn. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St.



Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church or St. Joseph Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

