HOKE, Louise 81, of New Lebanon, passed away Friday morning, July 31, 2020. Born February 20, 1939, in Millstone, KY, she was a daughter of the late Haywood and Ora (Amburgy) McCloud. Louise was the valedictorian of the 1956 graduating class of Johnsville New Lebanon High School. On August 18, 1956, she married Leonard P. Hoke, and together, they made a wonderful family and had a wonderful life for 64 years. She worked in the tax business for nearly 45 years, first with her brother Dean McCloud, then as the owner of Louise Hoke Tax Service in New Lebanon for 20 years. A member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, she was an avid reader whom also enjoyed camping, knitting, crochet, crafts, gardening and baking with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Dean McCloud and Phillip McCloud both in 1985; and sister, Regina Gold in 2006. Survived by loving husband, Leonard P. Hoke; children, Jeff Hoke of Oakwood, Kaye Hoke of Eaton, Phil Hoke and wife, Karen of Kettering, and Lisa Owens and husband, Greg of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Moore of Garrett, KY, Juanita Sowder and husband, Garold of Nancy, KY, and Pam Brown of Grand Rapids, MI. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 PM 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Ali Roads presiding. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Brookville or Hospice of Dayton.

