Holbrook, Janet

Holbrook (Chitty), Janet Caroline



Janet Caroline (Chitty) Holbrook, 87, of Beavercreek Township, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at St. Leonard's of Centerville. She was born September 30, 1937, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Nathan Hugh and Edith Pauline Gordin Chitty. She was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and worked as a medical lab technician in Wilmington and Xenia before retiring. She is survived by two sons, James (Jan) Holbrook, and Todd (Cindy) Holbrook; four grandchildren, Emily (Patrick) Pruzzo, Jacob (Hanna) Holbrook, Sarah (Andrew) Karr, and Ryan Kenney; five great-grandchildren, Marty, Owen, Mila, Stella, and Anthony, a sister-in-law, Kathy Chitty, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon A. Holbrook, on September 3, 2023, and by two brothers, Gordin Chitty and Philip Chitty. Janet will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm Sunday, October 20, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with a service at 5pm. A graveside service will be held at 10am Monday, October 21 in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45434, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com