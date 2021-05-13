HOLL, Bonita

HOLL (Dill), Bonita



Age 78, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born on May 21, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to Arthur and Bessie Dill. Bonita graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960 where she was a cheerleader and National Honor Society member. Bonita was baptized at the First Baptist Church in 1954. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Springfield, where she served in many capacities including the choir and altar care.



Bonita was a very social person who never met a stranger, loved everyone, talked to everyone, and tried to help anyone as she could. It is easy to say that people treasured her kindness and friendships. Bonita loved to sing and spent over 60 years in various choirs. She also had a passion for making her own greeting cards, most of which were delivered with beautiful messages by her church friend, Mark Grimes. She raised her children at home before working as a Diet Workshop



instructor, a Mary Kay consultant, and finally at Wright-



Patterson Air Force Base until she retired. Her goal in life was to not only raise her loving family, to follow and serve her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to become all He created her to be.



Bonita is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, David Holl; her children, Doug Hoberty (Ann), Tim Hoberty (Julie) both of Indiana, Susan Kramer (Brian) of Sidney, OH, and



Steven Holl (Crystal) of Beavercreek, OH. She and David had the JOY of 17 grandchildren: Kevin and Bailey (Hoberty)



Johnson, Tyler and Megan Hoberty, Jordan and Alexis Brock, Olivia Hoberty, Cooper Hoberty, Tyler Sterle, Josiah and Summer Kramer, Garrett Kramer, Abby Kramer, Paige



Whitaker, Connor Holl, Evan Chadwick, and Isaac Holl. She



also has been blessed with 3 beautiful great-grandchildren: Brady, Rylie, and Cole Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Jerry) Metz; sister-in-law, Shirley Dill; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her brother Robert (Bob) Dill; son, Bryan Holl; nephew, Jeff Metz; niece, Amy Griffin; great-nephew, Zach Metz; and many aunts, uncles and close friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday in the LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME.



Bonita's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, in Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Brodbeck presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



