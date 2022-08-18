HOLLAR, Larry Wayne



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Larry was born in Dayton on August 13, 1944, to the late Herbert Hollar and Dorothy Hollar. He graduated Class of 1963 from Colonel White High School. He served in the Air Force Reserves and was a volunteer firefighter for Trotwood. Larry and his wife owned Proforma T & L Forms Inc. for 28 years. He enjoyed scuba diving, sky diving, traveling, fishing, playing cards, tennis, volleyball - he was an active guy! Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tammie (Doyle) Hollar; their dog, Riley; and numerous loved ones. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10 - 11 AM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hollar family may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

