HOLLENKAMP, Dorothy

HOLLENKAMP
(nee Beck),
Dorothy Ann "Dottie"
Age 82 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, due to a rare reaction to medication. Missed deeply by all who knew her, Dottie was preceded in death by her parents Herbert Leo Beck and Mary Emma Beck (nee Jones) of Cincinnati, her brother-in-law Wendel J. Maegley, and her ex-husband, Nicholas Charles Hollenkamp. Dottie is survived by her 2 sisters: Mary Moebius (AJ) and Marilyn Maegley (Harv Self); 5 children from her marriage: Anne Fehrman (Jeff), Nicholas C. Hollenkamp, Jr., M.D. (Natalie, nee Wilson), Bill Hollenkamp, Mary Frances Kramer (Rob), and Carol
Hollenkamp; 13 grandchildren: Jacob, Nicholas III, Nicole, Kate, Sarah, Joe, Hannah, Eric, Caroline, Abby, Karina, Sean and Tom; and many close nieces and nephews and their families. She also had two previous daughters-in-law: Kim (nee Koch) and Cathleen (nee Beatty).
Dottie Hollenkamp was born and raised in Cincinnati where she attended Seton Catholic High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She moved to the Dayton area with her husband, Nick, in 1964 where they soon settled down in Centerville. Dottie embraced the busy life of an active wife, mother, and community member. As her children grew, Dottie eventually returned to her nursing profession in the 80's and spent 25 years as a registered nurse in the specialty clinics at Dayton Children's Hospital. Dottie made very close, lifelong friendships in both Cincinnati and Dayton and was active in various social and charitable groups throughout her life. In her retirement years she especially enjoyed her many social outings with family and friends, bridge games, watching Jeopardy, and of course her books, newspapers, and iPad. Dottie is an inspiration and a role model to all who knew her for many reasons, just a few of which are her kindness, diplomacy, integrity, inner strength, optimism, love of life, and real interest in others' happiness. For more about Dottie's life, visit
Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial are Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish in Kettering, Ohio at 10 am and 11 am respectively with prayers at Calvary Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the "The Dorothy Hollenkamp Charitable Giving Fund" which has been set up to continue Dottie's lifelong support of charitable causes, particularly those benefitting children, the sick, and the needy. Donations can be made any time at: The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or at www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html. Please
remember to include her fund name.