HOLLEY, Ora Lee

Age 101, of Dayton, the Matriarch of the Holley Family, born October 8, 1919, in Carrolton, GA, to the late Hug and Hattie Henderson, was called to be with God February 11, 2021. Ora was an employee of the

V.A. Medical Center and a

graduate of Dunbar High School. She was a loving

mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was a loyal member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church and loved her Pastor. Preceded in death by her husband, James B. Holley; brothers, Moses, Hugh, Charles, Samuel;

sister, Della Pearl; sons, James and Stephen. She leaves to

cherish memories of her: loving and devoted children, Ruth A. (Charles) Bursey, Richard S. Holley, Janice B. Rodgers, Jeffrey A. Holley and Nathaniel L. Holley; loving grandchildren, Suzzane (Mark) Young, Crystal Holley, Nina (Richard) Robinson, James E. Jr. (Saundra), Shaun, Jennifer C., Richard A. and Michael A. Holley, Larry R. Rodgers, Dionne (Dwight) Jamison, Nathaniel L. II, Julius C. and Blake T. Holley; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday, February 24, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

