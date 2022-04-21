HOLLIDAY, Barbara



(affectionately called Gia and Texas T), was born November 24, 1936, in Atlanta, Georgia. She came to Dayton at the age of 5 years old. While marrying Melvin Appleberry, united they had 6 children. Barbara entered into rest on April 4, 2022, at Kettering Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Holloway; granddaughter Adrienna Holliday; grandson, Jason Holliday; great-grandson, Jason Holliday, and brother Jeffery Holloway. She leaves to cherish her memories, sons Melvin, Marvin, Kelvin, and Cordell Holliday; daughters Beverly (Byron) Holliday-Hall, RaVonda Holliday-Greene and Rebecca Dickerson. She had 23 grand children, 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Brothers, Carl, Kenneth (Marla) Holloway, and Harold Woods, sister Brenda Holloway. She also leaves a host of God children, nieces, nephews, family and friends. May her memory be blessed and her life stand in remembrance of all who knew her. A celebration of life will be April 23, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. Services will begin at 2:00 pm.

