Holliday, Totsie

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Holliday, Totsie Lee

Totsie Lee Holliday, age 88, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Visitation 10 am  11 am Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Livestream service begins at 11 am at www.houseofwheat.com Interment 9 am Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Geyer, Stephen
2
Mohan, Dorothy
3
Silvestri, Michael
4
Bogan, Robert
5
Hill, Bryan
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top