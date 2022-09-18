HOLLINGSHEAD, William "Bill"



William "Bill " Hollingshead, 57, was called home to be with the Lord on March 21st, 2022, from injuries he received from a motorcycle accident. Bill was born to Billy L. and Ann (Sheets) Hollingshead on 24th 1964, in Nelsonville, OH. Bill graduated from NEHS in 1982 and graduated Lima's Automotive Tech School with Honors and Perfect Attendance. Bill loved his family with his whole heart and is preceded in death by his Father, Billy and Daughter, Sarah. Bill is survived by his Mother Ann, Sister Trish, Brother Ron, and estranged Wife Eva Warner of LA. Children; Charlie (Jessika), John (Elizabeth), Alan (Katilyn), Tessa (Dennis), Jay (Kristen), Jared (Jenn), Billy (Rebecca), Demarie (Ben), and Zander. Bill had 11 Grandchildren, many Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Bill had a large family who will continue to love and miss him always. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 24th at noon, located at Journey of Faith Fellowship, 163 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston, OH 45368. Pastor Charles Wertz will be officiating. Please join us in a farewell and final ride for one of the best men the world has ever known. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service, or sent to; Journey of Faith Fellowship, P.O Box 631, South Charleston, OH 45368.

