dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOLLON, Samuel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOLLON, Samuel

Samuel Hollon, age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Willow Knoll. He was born March 28, 1939, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Thomas and Dorothy (Belcher) Hollon. He was a member of Poasttown First Church of God. He loved to fish and was a member of Trenton Fisherman's Club. He also

enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Samuel is survived by his son, Barry (Mary) Hollon, grandchildren; Casey (Todd) Foster, and Misty Hollon, great-grandchildren; Marisa Turnmire, Blake Foster, and Paige Warrick, brothers; Raleigh Hollon, Kenny Hollon, and Mike Hollon, and his sister; Sharon Hollon. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Fay Hollon in 2019, parents, brother; Bill Hollon, and sister; Ruby Woodward. Visitation will be Thursday,

September 23, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park following the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
DODDS, Howard
3
GUTMANN, Nancy
4
ARROWOOD, Daniel
5
DADDABBO, Dorotea
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top