HOLLOWAY, Square Morris



Square Morris Holloway Jr. was born on July 11th, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama, the firstborn son of Square Morris Sr. and Chanie Holloway. He made his transition to glory the morning of Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11am to Noon at Restored Life Ministries,1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, with a celebration of life to begin at Noon. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Holloway Family. Morris' full obituary may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.



The last and important thing that he wanted everyone to know was that "I had a wonderful life and I did it my way!" And so he did! To God be the Glory!



