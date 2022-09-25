HOLMES, Christine E. "Chris"



Age 54, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Christine was born January 21, 1968, in Winter Park, Florida. She graduated from Wayne High School and went on to obtain her Associates of Science in Nursing from Sinclair Community College and her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Ohio University. Christine worked as a Registered Nurse in Oncology at Miami Valley Hospital Main Campus. She enjoyed Disney (orange bird), animals, traveling the world often with her daughter, Sarah, spending time with family and being with her "budenski" Jennifer Sayers. She was a devoted daughter, mother, friend and nurse.



She was preceded in death by her step-father, Les Barnard. Christine is survived by her mother, Sue Barnard; father, Ben (Pat) Holmes; son, Charles (Christine) Cantrell Jr.; daughter, Sarah Cantrell; siblings, Nancy Tareco, Chris (Terry) Heiland, Brian (Susan) Holmes, Michael (Lori) Barnard; nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends; and her dogs, Diesel, Brandi and Baylee.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foundation for Women's Cancer Society of Gynecologic Oncology, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286 in Christine's memory.

