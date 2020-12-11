HOLMES, David Richard



Passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Maine Medical



Center in Portland, Maine. He was born August 10, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of the late John Rulon Holmes and Evelyn Nadine (Schettler) Holmes.



Dave was a graduate of San Gabriel (California) High School, Stanford University and earned an MBA from Northwestern University. He also received two honorary doctorates, one from the University of Dayton and one from Northwood University. He and his wife, Nancy, celebrated 55 years of



marriage in September.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Dean Holmes. Survivors, in addition, to his wife, Nancy, are his sons, David Matthew and his wife, Heather Anne,



Stephen Michael and his wife, Heather Grace and Jeffrey Alan and his wife, Ann Catherine, six grandchildren, Eliza, Jordan, Rowan, Jackson, Braeden and Madeline and one brother



Howard Douglas Holmes.



Dave left a large footprint. In 2002 he retired from the Reynolds + Reynolds Company, where he held the titles of President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Before coming to Reynolds, he held executive management positions at General Foods, General Electric and Nabisco Brands. He served on a number of corporate boards, including NCR Corporation,



Dayton Power and Light and Bank One. He was very active in the Dayton community. He served on numerous boards and committees, including the Dayton Business Committee, the Area Progress Council and WDPR-FM. He chaired the 1992 Dayton United Way Campaign and was a trustee of the



Performing Arts Fund, the YMCA and the St. Elizabeth



Medical Foundation. He spearheaded the creation of the Downtown Dayton Partnership and chaired the Riverscape



campaign to revitalize the downtown Dayton riverfront. He devoted much time to working with Dayton Public Schools as a member of the Business Advisory Council. He served on the boards of Dayton and Wright State University Foundations, as well as the board of trustees of Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management Alumni Advisory Board.



Dave received many awards including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, Financial World CEO of the year twice, The Outstanding Business Leader award from Northwood University, the Smitty Award, the Citizen's Legion of Honor Award, and the Dayton City Manager's Service Award.



Dave loved to build furniture and complex models of historic ships in his free time, as well as build and race radio control model sailboats. He truly loved sailing and spent many



wonderful times cruising with family and friends on his



sailboat. Above all, his devotion to his family was first and foremost in his priorities.



At this time, there is no scheduled service, but there will be a celebration of Dave's life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.



To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com.

