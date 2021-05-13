X

HOLMES, Keith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HOLMES, Keith

Age 62, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. Walk through

visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with Pastor Samuel N.

Winston, Jr., officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.