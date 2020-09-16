HOLMES, MaryLee On Sunday, September 13, 2020, MaryLee Holmes, went to join her family and friends who preceded her in death, including her parents and a brother. MaryLee (Tamplin) Holmes, age 87, is survived by her sister: Sue (Donn) Serafini; daughter: Holly (Kevin) Thompson; son: Brian (Paula) Holmes; grandchildren: Aaron Holmes; Whitney Holmes (Jon Chasteen); Anthony (Silvia) Santos; and niece: Michele Nilsen; and close friends who were dearly loved, as were her cats. She was a proud graduate of Fairmont High School, Class of 1951; and Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She worked as a nurse for over 60 years and loved every minute of it. She also loved the people she worked with. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Tenth Life or Hospice of Dayton. She was a light in this world and will be greatly missed. The services will be held privately with the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcclaughfuneralhome.com

