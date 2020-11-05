HOLTEN-SINDER, Paulyne



Age 78, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, surrounded by her devoted husband and sons. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 17, 1942, to the late Daniel J. and Jane



(Whelan) Sullivan. Paulyne was preceded in death by her



parents; her brother, Daniel P. Sullivan; and her niece,



Michelle DeBord. She is



survived by her husband of 35 years, Fred Sinder. Paulyne is also survived by her son and



son-in-law, Brent Holten and AJ Craver; son and daughter-in-law, Matt Holten and Nicole (Lower) Holten; grandchildren Alec Holten and Isabella Holten, and their grandfather, Andy Holten; sister and brother-in-law Maureen DeBord and Dan DeBord; sister and brother-in-law Carol Ann Rosengarten and Bob Rosengarten; sister-in-law Maria "Ceu" (Franco) Sullivan; brother and sister-in-law Tom Sullivan and Polly (Abell)



Sullivan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Margery (Sinder) Friedman and Daniel Friedman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jonathan Sinder and Jennifer (Levin) Sinder; twelve



nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and, three great-great-nephews. Paulyne was a lifelong Daytonian. She graduated from Julianne High School and the University of Dayton. She began work as a psychologist and spent the



majority of her career as a Montessori school teacher and



Director, including 35 years as Director of The Miami Montessori School in Troy, Ohio. She also worked as a filmmaker with her great friend Eric Johnson during and following her years as a Montessorian. She was an avid tennis player, regularly playing three times a week until becoming ill barely two months ago. She enjoyed socializing with her fellow tennis players, including her dear friend Gabriela Sparks and so many other valued friends, including Victoria Costello, whom she has known since high school. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband, brother Dan, sister-in-law Maria and nephew Daniel J. Sullivan. She loved her garden and at the end only wanted to be able to spend time enjoying it. The standard recital that she enjoyed spending time with family and friends doesn't begin to describe the degree to which she was the glue that held everyone together. The love she had for everyone was a joy to see. Due to the pandemic, a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Flowers are welcome, but not necessary. The family will broadcast the gathering via Zoom so that others may participate. Please contact a family member for Zoom information. Contributions may be given to a charity of your choice, or to any charity supporting early cancer detection. Condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com