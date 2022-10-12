HOLUB, Delores J.



(81), beloved wife of Kenneth R. Holub Jr., passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2022. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Mary Rust, her children – Belinda Torsell, Teresa Brooks and A. Joseph Torsell III. A celebration of her life will be held on October 13, 2022, and a service in her memory will be held at 10:00 AM at Rockway Lutheran Church on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

