HONCHELL, Lois Alvin



Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on May 13, 1929, in Laurel County, Kentucky, the son of the late Custer and Sallye (Bledsoe) Honchell. Alvin was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, and a had retired from Champion Paper. He was a long time member of the



Butler County Sportsman Club and was an avid gun collector. Alvin is survived by his children, Kevin (Glenda Perkins),



Michele Nida and Brigette (Scott) Messbarger; four grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Honchell and his son-in-law Skip Nida. Visitation will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Graveside ceremony will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family suggest contributions be made in his memory to the Butler County Sportsman Club, 2131 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

