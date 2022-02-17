HOOPER, Timothy Earl



Timothy Earl Hooper, 65, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born on January 16, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Earl Hooper and Dora (Forshey) Hooper. Tim spent nineteen years serving his country in the United States Army. He later worked for US Postal service, manufacturing and construction. Tim loved playing golf, bowling and the Cincinnati Bengals. He is survived by his wife Sally, daughter, Michelle Dicken, mother, Dora Aikins,



sisters: Peggy Werntz, Becky Denn, brother Rod Hooper, and grandson Nate Herald. Tim was preceded in death by his



father Earl, stepfather, Loris Aikins, brother-in-law, David Werntz, and nephew Jason Denn. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 20th from 3-5:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



