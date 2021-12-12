HOOPS, Paul Herbert



Age 88, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Paul was a lifetime Carpenter Union Member of Local 104 and 136 for 62 years 7 months. He was employed as a superintendent for Shook Construction Company for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Phyllis Mills Hoops; parents, Ester and John Hoops; infant son, Kevin; daughter, Kay Lynn and five brothers. Paul is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lois Risner Hoops; children, Martin (Cynthia) Hoops, David (Martha) Risner, Rhonda Risner, Randall Risner, Susan (Jeff) Bang; grandchildren, Danielle (Andy) Lisk, Renee (Martin) Batsche, Brian (Brandy) Hoops, Josephine, Olivia, Molly, Grace Risner, Jennah (Jack) Sauer, Joseph Hanos, Lily Bang, Kierra Williams, Brianna Rhoades, Malia Mabry, Jennifer, Crystal; great-grandchildren, Audrie, Ella, Iris Hoops, Alayna Turner, Aeden, Guinevere,



Alaric Sauer; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Tom) Brockie; sister-in-law, Vickie Mills and many nieces and nephews. Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In his earlier years Paul enjoyed flying his plane. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting and fishing. He loved spending time on the farm. In later years Paul enjoyed following NASCAR, camping, square dancing, and woodworking. Paul was a past member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and current member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Brookville. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. In honor of Paul's wishes we ask that everyone feel free to wear suspenders during the



services. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on



Sunday, December 12 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church.

