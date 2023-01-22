dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOOVER, Natoshia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOOVER (Burks), Natoshia T.

Nov. 6, 1972 - Jan. 5, 2023

50, of Hansom AFB, Mass., formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Jan. 05, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer. Natoshia is survived by her devoted and loving husband Lt. Col. Jeffery Hoover; one son Tariq Burks of Ohio; parents Frank and Rosemary Burks of Florida; two sisters Tanisha (Brian) Bayless and Aisha (Joseph) Houser; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and friends. Services will be: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with visitation from 12 noon until 2:00pm when the "THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE" will begin. Burial to follow. Meadowlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens; 4244 Madison St., New Port Richey, FL 34652.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

North/Meadowlawn Funeral Home

4244 Madison Street

New Port Richey, FL

34652

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/new-port-richey-fl/meadowlawn-funeral-home-and-memorial-gardens/4224?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BEAM, James
2
BATTLE, Vannie
3
BENNETT, Valerie
4
Borgstrom, Jim
5
HARRIS, Ramon
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top