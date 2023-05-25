Hoover, Norma Lee



Norma Lee Hoover entered Heaven on May 12,2023 at the age of 89. Norma was born in Galesburg, Illinois on September 16, 1933 to Wayne and Virginia (Showalter) Johnston. Upon graduating high school she met Bill who was stationed in the Navy in Washington D.C. They married on January 30, 1953. They were blessed to have been married 70 years, living in San Diego, CA., Dayton,OH., El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, and El Paso, TX. In 2018 a move to assisted living brought them closer to family in Lexington, KY. Morning Pointe was home 2018-2019 and then Willows at Fritz Farm 2019 till present. Because she was rarely seen without her sun glasses, the loving staff at the Willows called her Hollywood.



Norma is survived by her husband Bill of Lexington, KY, daughter Theresa (Craig) Schuster of Lexington, KY, daughter Sherry Stone of Miamisburg, OH., sister Betty (Larry) Clayes of Kewanee, IL. sister Nancy Jacobson of Galesburg, Il., and brother Bill of Illinois. Also surviving are granddaughters Della Phillips of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., Lindsey Schuster (fiance' Mark Mansur), Jena (Joseph) Grace and great grand daughters Scarlett, Penelope and Eliza Grace. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ed Perry and sisters Jeanie Grabbe, and Georgia Grabbe and son in law Daniel Stone. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A private memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date.

