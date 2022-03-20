HOOVER, Robert Guy



89, born June 6, 1932, in Dayton, OH. His parents were James Tennessee Hoover (painter), and Helen Josephine Guy (housewife). He lived with the Guy family on their farm



during the depression until WWII started. James Tennessee went to Pearl Harbor as a



contractor for the duration and left Helen and "Bobby" in Dayton at a rental on Babbitt Street. Bobby met Tom Heery and Christ Christen in early grade school, and they became friends for life. All three played sports together at Fairview High School and Bob lettered in football and baseball. The 3 then attended Manchester College in Indiana.



Tom and Christ went into the Army when Bob enlisted in the Marine Corps for the duration of the Korean War. A good



recruiter convinced Bob to be a printer for the Corps in



Washington D.C. However, once the oath was administered, the induction Sergeant said there was no room for another printer, but they were in need of a "Flame Thrower". When the war ended, he returned to Manchester College, lettered in football and obtained a degree, while working part time on a nearby farm.



Graduation brought him, his new wife, Mary Jo Chamberlain, and son, Guy Thomas, back to the Dayton area. Obtaining a position at Randolph High in 1956, he also became an assistant football coach. Joy Christa and Jill Kathleen arrived and Bob took a position as a Physical Education teacher at Kiser High School, 19 years would pass there and Jane Esther would become his last daughter. Noticing the lack of a wrestling



program, Bob was instrumental in setting one up, as he had previously at Randolph/Northmont. Several years of serving as an assistant football coach at Kiser led to the Head Coach



position where some notable success was had and he picked up a Master's Degree at University of Dayton in 1976. Soon, though, Wayne Schools called to offer an Athletic Director



position, where he eventually retired from education, 20 years later, full retirement came after a successful 2nd career in Sales, selling of course, school athletic equipment for Tom Mayer.



Moving to The Villages with his second wife, Jo, gave them the warmth and sunny skies both craved. Always working to have "a little something extra coming in" Bob hustled products at the local Target store at 3:00 a.m.; later he became an Ambassador for The Villages Golf courses. Staying active with golf, friends, and family led to fulfillment until Jo passed in 2016. An aging body did not slow him much as he kept his great smile while dancing, dining, and a little dating. Bob passed away in Ocala, Florida, March 10, 2022, from complications with pneumonia.



Honors



Bachelor of Science, Manchester College 1956



Masters of Science in Education, University of Dayton, 1976



http://www.owoa.org/ 1994 induction to Ohio Wrestling Officials Association Hall of Fame



http://gmvwa.org/hof Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame



A Celebration of Life will take place at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, March 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. with family remaining for a private meal from 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Bethel Baptist is located at 6370 New Carlisle Pike Springfield, Ohio 45504. Flowers may be sent to 9856 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 in care of Laura Portwood. If questions, please call 937-608-3519.

