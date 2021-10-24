dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOPKINS, ANDREA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOPKINS, Andrea Ilene

Andrea Ilene Hopkins, 70, of Springfield, passed away October 11, 2021, in Springfield

Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Joann (Gathers) Kinnaird. Mrs. Hopkins attended the Northside Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing and making all kinds of things and she truly enjoyed spending time with her loving daughter. Mrs. Hopkins had been employed at W.P.A.F.B. Survivors

include one daughter; Megan Hopkins (Garrett Knisley) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Ashli Swayne, a granddaughter; Emily Swayne, a brother; Donald Kinnaird Jr. and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Tuesday with services beginning at 4:00PM in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
SCOTT, Betty
3
Throckmorton, Don
4
ROBERTS, Alison
5
STEGNER, Ralph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top