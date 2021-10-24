HOPKINS, Andrea Ilene



Andrea Ilene Hopkins, 70, of Springfield, passed away October 11, 2021, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Joann (Gathers) Kinnaird. Mrs. Hopkins attended the Northside Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing and making all kinds of things and she truly enjoyed spending time with her loving daughter. Mrs. Hopkins had been employed at W.P.A.F.B. Survivors



include one daughter; Megan Hopkins (Garrett Knisley) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Ashli Swayne, a granddaughter; Emily Swayne, a brother; Donald Kinnaird Jr. and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Tuesday with services beginning at 4:00PM in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

