HOPKINS, Kenneth Herbert Kenneth Herbert Hopkins, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully September 25th, 2020. His final days were at Hospice of Dayton and the family was blessed to be able to spend time with him there. Ken was born June 20th, 1928, in Buffalo New York. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic institute with an engineering degree and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Buffalo. He was an engineer by trade but spent most of his career in business management. He first was employed with American Standard, then Weatherhead, and Rockwell International. He came to Dayton after purchasing Field Abrasives in 1981. He retired in 2004 and lived in Kettering. Ken enjoyed sailing, traveling and golfing. Ken was married to his wife Irene Hopkins for 66 years and spent many years' together enjoying family and friends. Ken is survived by his two children, Beth Bickel and Karen DeBanto and two grandchildren, Julie Bickel and Scott Bickel. There will be no Viewing and the Service will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving money to Hospice of Dayton.

