HOPKINS, Lloyd D.



87, of Eaton, OH, passed away early Thursday morning, July 29, 2021. Born December 31, 1933, in Richmond, KY, he was a son of the late William and Christine (Still) Hopkins. On December 11, 1954, he married his sweetheart, Betty J. Beneke. He then served in the U.S. Air Force for 2 years and 7 months with the 7519th Air Base Squadron as an electrician. Following his military service, he went to work for Payne Fabrics in Moraine, and retired in 1993 as a shipping clerk after 39 years of service. Lloyd was a member of the First Baptist Church in West Alexandria; American Legion Post #322 in West Alexandria; the DAV and the Masonic Lodge in Farmersville. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Harry Hopkins and Joe Hopkins; and sisters Doris Kirby and Carol Roach.



Lloyd is survived by his wife of 66 years Betty J. Hopkins; children Cheryl Edwards of Miamisburg, Donna Dafler of Sidney, and Tim Hopkins and wife Becky of Eaton: grandchildren Mike Dafler and wife Brandi of Bellefontaine, Amanda Lakes and husband John of West Carrollton, and Savannah Wassom and husband Eli of Eaton; great-grandchildren Destiny Jones and husband Kasey, Isaiah Estep, Brayson Dafler and Alivya Lakes; sister Billie Sue Warmouth of Miamisburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center – 3377 US Rt. 35 E. – West Alexandria, OH. Pastor Jerry Carter will preside. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM until time of the service. Military Honors will be presented at the graveside by the James Ryan American Legion Post #322. Burial at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

