HOPKINS,



Malachi Chesley



Age 46, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 26, 1975, the son of Donald Hopkins and Ada Chestine Riley.



Malachi is survived by father, Donald Hopkins; five children, Brianna, Kaylee, Jalynn, Alyssa, and Malachi Jr.; two siblings, DeeDee (Mike) Ollis and Erik (Reeva) Estes; stepbrother, Willie (Rachel) Hoskins; four nieces, Sidney, Lindsey, Ashley, and Alisha; two nephews, Cooper and Michael; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Chestine Riley and his stepmother, Kathryn Hopkins.



Private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com