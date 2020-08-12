HOPKINS, Margaret Annette "Peggy" Age 82, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020. She was born the daughter of Homer L. & Mavis (Jenkins) Judy on August 20, 1938, in Cable, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janis Coder; brothers, Tommy Lynn & Joseph Judy; sons, Kenneth M. Hopkins, Jr., & Brian Hopkins; grandson, Andrew D. Hopkins; great-grandson, Mason Bingham. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Jodi Hopkins; grandsons, Bradley (Christina) Hopkins, Brian Lee (Lori) Hopkins, Barry E. Hopkins, Eric (Jennifer) Hopkins, Christopher (Rhonda) Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Steven, Emily, Kaleb, Nathan, Jacob, Ariella, Christopher, & Leo; 1 great-great-grandson & 2 great-great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. She was very proud to have worked at Mercy Medical Center in the Dietetics Department for 33 years. More than anything she loved to spend quality time with her family. Services will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:30 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM in the Memorial Home. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



