Hopkins, William



William James Milo Hopkins, 90, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Friday, August 16th, 2024. He was born in South Charleston, Ohio on May 27th, 1934 the son of Carl and Wilmetta (Hodge) Hopkins. He was deeply loved and will always be missed. William is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty (Hook) Hopkins; children: Donald Hopkins and Stacey VanHorn (Roger); a sister, Dixie Seacatt; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Steve Allen Hopkins (Karen) and Larry Hopkins and 6 siblings. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26th,2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow beginning at noon. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





