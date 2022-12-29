dayton-daily-news logo
HORN, Geraldine VAN

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VAN HORN, Geraldine

Age 98, of Bainbridge, OH, died December 27, 2022. Preceded by husband, Robert Van Horn on March 10, 2015. Survived by daughter, Karen (Richard) Zedeker, Waynesville; sons, Ronald (Beverly) Van Horn, Springboro, Robert (Linda) Van Horn and Richard Van Horn, both of Mt. Vernon; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. Services 1:00 PM, January 3, 2023, Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel. Viewing 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.


