Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HORNE, Mark Dwayne

Age 54, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was born on

September 2, 1966, in Dayton OH, to the late Ulysses and Blanche V. Horne. He is

survived by his 3 brothers,

Gregory M., Michael Sr. (JoAnn) and David Horne;

sister, Cecilia Toni Gibson-Horne; his nephews, Jevon Kendrick, and Michael Horne Jr.; niece, Donna M. Horne; a host of close family and life-long friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, with Minister Lamar Chambers, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

