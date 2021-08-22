HORNE, Thomas V.



"Tommy"



69, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Kettering Medical Center. He was born October 8, 1951, in Paintsville, KY, the son of Venson and Irene (Stambaugh) Horne. Tom retired from Navistar after more than 30 years as an assembler. He was a trustee for the Local 402 for a number of years, a member of the Union Club, Machinist Club and VFW 1031. Survivors



include his wife, Joyce (Hughey); three children, Jennifer (Chris) Arnold, Rachel (Mike) Fissel and Chelsey (Cody Lloyd) Horne; 10 grandchildren, Zachary and Noah Payton, Jonah, Nicholas and Annaleah Arnold, Sophia, Isabella and Lucas Fissel and Evan and Cody Tyler Lloyd; four sisters, Sandy Ark, Shanna Winks, Terri (Tom) Papesh and Robin (Chris) Simpson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers-in-law, Tim Ark and John Winks. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

