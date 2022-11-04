HORNEY, Beverly Sue



77, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly, following a brief illness, on Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022. She was born in Springfield on December 31, 1944, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Opal (Ford) Tincher. She was the last surviving member of her parents fifteen children. Sue retired from National City Bank following over 25 years of service. She was a member of Beacon Street CCCU. Sue is survived by her three children, Beverly Kerr, Alan (Gina) Horney and Jamie (Tammy) Horney; grandchildren, Carrie Kerr, Jackie (Steven) Myers, Casie (Tim) Rowe, Hayley (Cole) Howard, Gabrielle Horney, and Emma, Kayla and Ciara Horney; seven step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including special nieces, Annie Detty, Opal Ulery and Julie Eblin. In addition to her parents and siblings, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger Horney and son-in-law, John Kerr. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Sue's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Phillips presiding. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon St. CCCU, 1617 Beacon St., Springfield, OH 45505. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



