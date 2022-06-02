HORNSBY, Larry



Larry Hornsby, known as "Spud", in his early years and "Grampa Larry" in his later years, beloved son of the late Roy Hornsby and the late



Vivian Hornsby (nee Mullins) passed away on May 30, 2022, after a long hard-fought battle with heart disease. He is preceded in death by his wife, Arnie Hornsby and girlfriend Cecelia Olsen. Larry graduated from Hamilton Garfield High School (Class of 1967). Graduate of MVIT (Class of 1969). Larry was drafted to the United States army and served our country in Vietnam. He is the proud brother of Lonnie (Melissa Hornsby) and Brian (Jean Hornsby). Larry married Arnie Helton on August 25, 1972. They created two children whom they loved dearly, John (Christine Hornsby) and Laura (Adam Gregory). Larry had one granddaughter, Charlotte who was his pride and joy. Larry always said the best years of his working life were with United Dairy Farmers working for the Lindner family. He retired from UDF after 32 years of hard work and dedication. Larry loved to take trips in his RV, going on his annual fishing trip to Norris Lake, out to dinner with his friend group, sitting on the patio enjoying his beautiful yard, playing with Charlotte and the Buckeyes. He was a hardworking, strong man and he will be missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 9:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at http://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mercy Hospital (Fairfield).

