Hornung, Ralph

Hornung, Jr. , Ralph E.



Age 68 of Reily Township, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1954 in Hamilton, the son of the late Ralph E. and Clara L. (Witham) Hornung, Sr. Ralph married his wife of over 45 years, Cheryl (Parsley) Hornung, in Hamilton on January 14, 1978. He was a 1972 graduate of Talawanda High School, an Electrician for Ford Motor Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2007, a previous volunteer member of Reily Township Fire Department, and was a member of United Auto Workers Local 863. Ralph is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Erin (Eric Grant) Hornung and Kellie (Erik) Swanson; five grand-dogs, four grand-cats; half-sister, Tami (Christopher) Hensley; and half-brother, Jon (Ellen Hensler) Hornung. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Hornung. A Gathering will be held from 3pm until 4pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton with a Memorial Service to follow at 4pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Reily Township Fire Dept. and volunteers, the Butler County Sheriff's Office and emergency services, and the Emergency Dept. at Fort Hamilton Hospital for all of their assistance. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the following organizations: American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, and/or Pawsavers. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

