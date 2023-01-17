HORTON, Esther

HORTON (Welch), Esther



Age 91, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2023. She was born January 8, 1932, and was raised in Grey Hawk, Kentucky, to the late William and Fannie (Bowles) Welch. She moved to the Dayton area and stayed until her and her husband, Richard, relocated to the Houston area of Texas, where they lived with their daughter, Stacy, for 58 years. In 2018 Esther and Stacy returned to Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Horton; brothers Ralph Welch, Lloyd Welch, and Ernest Welch and sisters Geniva Sowards, Barbara Johnston, Alma Cooper, Velma Welch, and Pauline Wade. Esther is survived by: her daughter Stacy Horton, sister Juanita White, brother-in-law RG Horton, sister-in laws Faye Baber and Judy Colyn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Esther enjoyed many activities. Some of her favorites were reading, fishing, and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and loved preparing fresh seafood for her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Pastor Lonnie Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Hospice. Condolences may be expressed on line at



