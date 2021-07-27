dayton-daily-news logo
X

HORTON, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HORTON, Susan Jane

Susan Jane (Woodrey) Horton, 84, of Germantown, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on September 2,1936, in Middletown, OH, to Kenneth and Katherine "Kate" (Helrigle) Woodrey. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Roderick) Henning, Kim (Jess) Neal, James (Kim) Horton and Missy (John Waugh) Schenck; grandchildren, Holly Henning, Rod Henning, Danielle Feltner, Cody Horton, Tyler Schenck and Sierra Schenck; four great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and sister Wanda Woodrey. Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805

Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the

Arthritis Foundation/Ohio River Valley Chapter, 7124 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45423. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top